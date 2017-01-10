Overview

Dr. Miguel Rodriguez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Monterey Park Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Eastside Diabetes Care Medical Clinic Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.