Overview

Dr. Miguel Silva, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mount Vernon, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Silva works at ColumbiaDoctors - 540 Gramatan Avenue in Mount Vernon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Lipomas and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.