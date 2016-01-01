Dr. Miguel Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Tan, MD
Overview of Dr. Miguel Tan, MD
Dr. Miguel Tan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Tan works at
Dr. Tan's Office Locations
Piedmont Healthcare1631 North Blvd, Houston, TX 77006 Directions (713) 347-3871
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Miguel Tan, MD
- Nephrology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1023029071
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Med Center
- Mt Vernon Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
