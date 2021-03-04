Overview of Dr. Miguel Unzueta, MD

Dr. Miguel Unzueta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial and Beverly Hospital.



Dr. Unzueta works at Mercy Eye Clinic Specialists in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Lakewood, CA, Montebello, CA and Downey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Visual Field Defects and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.