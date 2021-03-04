See All Ophthalmologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Miguel Unzueta, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Miguel Unzueta, MD

Dr. Miguel Unzueta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial and Beverly Hospital.

Dr. Unzueta works at Mercy Eye Clinic Specialists in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Lakewood, CA, Montebello, CA and Downey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Visual Field Defects and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Unzueta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gabriel G. Carabello MD Inc.
    1700 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 3400, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 526-7273
  2. 2
    Kheiron Retina
    5750 Downey Ave Ste 101, Lakewood, CA 90712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 866-8293
  3. 3
    Mg San Ayem.d.inc
    1717 W Beverly Blvd Ste A, Montebello, CA 90640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 724-1075
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  4. 4
    Mid-cities Medical and Laser Surgery Center Inc
    12017 Paramount Blvd, Downey, CA 90242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 381-2894

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health White Memorial
  • Beverly Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Keratitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Miguel Unzueta, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023040714
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miguel Unzueta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Unzueta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Unzueta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Unzueta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Unzueta has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Visual Field Defects and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Unzueta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Unzueta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Unzueta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Unzueta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Unzueta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

