Dr. Miguel Unzueta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Unzueta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Unzueta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Miguel Unzueta, MD
Dr. Miguel Unzueta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial and Beverly Hospital.
Dr. Unzueta works at
Dr. Unzueta's Office Locations
-
1
Gabriel G. Carabello MD Inc.1700 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 3400, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 526-7273
-
2
Kheiron Retina5750 Downey Ave Ste 101, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 866-8293
-
3
Mg San Ayem.d.inc1717 W Beverly Blvd Ste A, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (323) 724-1075Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
4
Mid-cities Medical and Laser Surgery Center Inc12017 Paramount Blvd, Downey, CA 90242 Directions (562) 381-2894
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health White Memorial
- Beverly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Unzueta?
Dr Unzueta is an excellent doctor! Great at what he does and great with people... he truly cares. He's helped my mom with her glaucoma issues. I highly recommend him. Thanks so much Dr. Unzueta!
About Dr. Miguel Unzueta, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1023040714
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Unzueta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Unzueta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Unzueta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Unzueta works at
Dr. Unzueta has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Visual Field Defects and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Unzueta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Unzueta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Unzueta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Unzueta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Unzueta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.