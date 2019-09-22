Dr. Miguel Valderrabano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valderrabano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Valderrabano, MD
Dr. Miguel Valderrabano, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Houston Methodist Department of Cardiology6550 Fannin St Ste 1901, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-1100
He is an excellent surgeon. He did my catheter ablation last year and did an great job. He is kind and easy to talk to, explains the procedure and his office always follows up with me. I can usually get an appointment within a few days. I am happy my regular cardiologist referred me to him for procedures.
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- UCLA
- UCLA
- Facultad De Medicina
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
