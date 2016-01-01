Overview of Dr. Miguel Vargas-Lagunas, MD

Dr. Miguel Vargas-Lagunas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from National Autonomous University Of Mexico and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Vargas-Lagunas works at Clinica Medica Vargas & Almonte in North Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.