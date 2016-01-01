Dr. Miguel Vargas-Lagunas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vargas-Lagunas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miguel Vargas-Lagunas, MD
Overview of Dr. Miguel Vargas-Lagunas, MD
Dr. Miguel Vargas-Lagunas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from National Autonomous University Of Mexico and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Vargas-Lagunas works at
Dr. Vargas-Lagunas' Office Locations
-
1
Clinica Medica Vargas & Almonte1820 E Lake Mead Blvd Ste M, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 Directions (702) 476-9600
-
2
Clinica Medica Vargas & Almonte2832 E Lake Mead Blvd Ste E, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 Directions (702) 476-9600
-
3
Miguel A Vargas Lagunas MD PC2465 Reynolds Ave Ste 101, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 Directions (702) 476-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Miguel Vargas-Lagunas, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356551873
Education & Certifications
- National Autonomous University Of Mexico
Dr. Vargas-Lagunas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vargas-Lagunas accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vargas-Lagunas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vargas-Lagunas works at
Dr. Vargas-Lagunas speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vargas-Lagunas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vargas-Lagunas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vargas-Lagunas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vargas-Lagunas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.