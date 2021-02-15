Dr. Yanez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miguel Yanez, MD
Overview of Dr. Miguel Yanez, MD
Dr. Miguel Yanez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.
Dr. Yanez works at
Dr. Yanez's Office Locations
Charlotte/Cotswold Office309 S Sharon Amity Rd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (740) 344-8846Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Piedmont Plastic Surgery Dermatology Charlotte5815 Blakeney Park Dr, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience plastic surgeon and staff
About Dr. Miguel Yanez, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University
- U PR
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- Georgetown Univ
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yanez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yanez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yanez speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
365 patients have reviewed Dr. Yanez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yanez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yanez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yanez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.