Dr. Migvis Monduy, MD

Brain Injury Medicine
4.6 (15)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Migvis Monduy, MD

Dr. Migvis Monduy, MD is a Brain Injury Medicine Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Brain Injury Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

Dr. Monduy works at Dan Marino Center For Neurology in Weston, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Monduy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Weston Office
    2900 S Commerce Pkwy, Weston, FL 33331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 385-6276
  2. 2
    Nicklaus Children's Palm Beach Gardens Oupatient Center, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
    3200 SW 60th Ct Ste 302, Miami, FL 33155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 279-2226

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Cerebral Palsy
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation
Cerebral Palsy
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation

Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypotonia - Failure to Thrive - Microcephaly Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 24, 2022
    Simply an Excellent Doctor
    Juan C. Hereu — Aug 24, 2022
    About Dr. Migvis Monduy, MD

    • Brain Injury Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Migvis Monduy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monduy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Monduy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Monduy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Monduy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monduy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monduy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monduy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

