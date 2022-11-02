Overview

Dr. Mihaela Batke, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Medicine and Pharmacy Iuliu Hatieganu and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Batke works at Endoscopic Solutions PC in Clarkston, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.