Dr. Cosma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mihaela Cosma, MD
Overview
Dr. Mihaela Cosma, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, Providence St. Joseph's Hospital and Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Cosma works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rockwood Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center105 W 8th Ave Ste 7010, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 474-6525
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Mount Carmel Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph's Hospital
- Providence St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cosma?
Dr Cosma is very good about explaining issues with my diabetes
About Dr. Mihaela Cosma, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1215915103
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cosma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cosma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cosma works at
Dr. Cosma has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cosma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Cosma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cosma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cosma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cosma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.