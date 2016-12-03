See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Mihaela Iovi, MD

Internal Medicine
3.0 (5)
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mihaela Iovi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA.

Dr. Iovi works at Visiting Physicians Association in Cleveland, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Iovi's Office Locations

    Harmonycares Medical Group
    16600 W Sprague Rd Ste 120, Cleveland, OH 44130

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Dec 03, 2016
Very thorough and excellent bedside manners!
Medina, OH — Dec 03, 2016
About Dr. Mihaela Iovi, MD

  Internal Medicine
  24 years of experience
  English
  1851566590
Education & Certifications

  INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Iovi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Iovi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

Dr. Iovi works at Visiting Physicians Association in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Iovi's profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Iovi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iovi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iovi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iovi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

