Dr. Mihaela Matei, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mihaela Matei, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from BUCHAREST INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY, ROMANIA and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, St. Francis Medical Center and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Colorado Springs - Penrose Pavilion2312 N Nevada Ave Ste 400, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 577-2555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- St. Francis Medical Center
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Matei has been my healthcare for a long time. I trust her with my life. She is a very professional, compassionate, kind, good listener, and cares for you 100%. She always makes me feel constable and safe. I am so grateful to have her in my life. She is a fantastic doctor who always cares for the best of her patients, including my health. She is a great human being. I recommend Dr. Matei 100%. If you are looking for someone who cares for you and your health, she is number one. Thank you, Dr. Matei, for always taking care of me.
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1578547147
- HEMATOLOGY &amp; ONCOLOGY, UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER, HOUSTON, TX
- INTERNAL MEDICINE, LA GUARDIA HOSPITAL FOREST HILLS, NY|INTRENAL MEDICINE, UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER, HOUSTON, TX
- North Shore University Hospital at Forest Hills
- BUCHAREST INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY, ROMANIA
- Medical Oncology
