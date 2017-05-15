Dr. Nedelcuta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mihaela Nedelcuta, MD
Overview of Dr. Mihaela Nedelcuta, MD
Dr. Mihaela Nedelcuta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfield, CT.
Dr. Nedelcuta's Office Locations
Fairfield Womens Health Center LLC140 Sherman St Fl 5, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 763-4769
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nedelcuta is very knowledgeable and professional. She listens to my concerns, and she is always supportive. I would highly recommend her to my family and friends.
About Dr. Mihaela Nedelcuta, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nedelcuta accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nedelcuta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nedelcuta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nedelcuta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nedelcuta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nedelcuta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.