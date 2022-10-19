Overview

Dr. Mihaela Rosetti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Carol Davila University Med and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Rosetti works at Cardiac Solutions in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Sun City West, AZ and Avondale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.