Dr. Mihaela Stoica, MD
Overview
Dr. Mihaela Stoica, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Institute of Medicine And Pharmacy "Carol Davila".
Locations
Taylor M. Herzog M.d. Pllc3500 Oak Lawn Ave Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75219 Directions (972) 709-1961
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stoica is great! She is very attentive and she is a good listener.
About Dr. Mihaela Stoica, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Romanian and Spanish
- 1114238318
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Institute of Medicine And Pharmacy "Carol Davila"
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stoica accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stoica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stoica speaks Romanian and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoica. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoica.
