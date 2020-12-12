See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Mihaela Stoica, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.6 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Mihaela Stoica, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Institute of Medicine And Pharmacy "Carol Davila".

Dr. Stoica works at Thorntree Psychiatric Associates in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Taylor M. Herzog M.d. Pllc
    3500 Oak Lawn Ave Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 709-1961

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Anxiety
Treatment frequency



  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Stoica?

    Dec 12, 2020
    Dr Stoica is great! She is very attentive and she is a good listener.
    — Dec 12, 2020
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mihaela Stoica, MD.

    About Dr. Mihaela Stoica, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • English, Romanian and Spanish
    • 1114238318
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Institute of Medicine And Pharmacy "Carol Davila"
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
