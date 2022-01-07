Overview of Dr. Mihai Rosca, MD

Dr. Mihai Rosca, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.