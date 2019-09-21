Overview of Dr. Mihail Medvedovsky, MD

Dr. Mihail Medvedovsky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidade Do Estado Da Guanabara (Ueg) and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Medvedovsky works at Broadway Family Medical & Dental Center in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.