Dr. Mihail Moroianu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mihail Moroianu, MD
Dr. Mihail Moroianu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their residency with Detroit Medical Center
Dr. Moroianu works at
Dr. Moroianu's Office Locations
Premier HealthCare Associates, Inc.7702 E Parham Rd Ste 101, Richmond, VA 23294 Directions (804) 430-6692
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Moroianu made a quick diagnosis (that my doctor missed) and got me on the correct medication right away. Stopped horrible pain I was living with. He also picked up on another problem that I had no idea I had. He sent me in for some tests, and I was diagnosed with something that I was not even aware of, (that would have lead to severe problems if untreated) and as a result I received treatment for it. In my opinion, my doctor, who I have been a patient of for 20 years, should have caught this! Thank you Dr Moroianu.
About Dr. Mihail Moroianu, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1538119771
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center
- Constanta Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moroianu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moroianu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moroianu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moroianu works at
Dr. Moroianu has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moroianu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Moroianu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moroianu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moroianu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moroianu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.