Overview of Dr. Mihailo Lalich, MD

Dr. Mihailo Lalich, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior, Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Hayward Area Memorial Hospital, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Memorial Medical Center and Spooner Health System.



Dr. Lalich works at Hshs Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.