Dr. Mihailo Lalich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lalich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mihailo Lalich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mihailo Lalich, MD
Dr. Mihailo Lalich, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior, Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Hayward Area Memorial Hospital, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Memorial Medical Center and Spooner Health System.
Dr. Lalich works at
Dr. Lalich's Office Locations
-
1
Hshs Sacred Heart Hospital900 W Clairemont Ave Fl 4, Eau Claire, WI 54701 Directions (715) 717-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Hayward Area Memorial Hospital
- HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
- Memorial Medical Center
- Spooner Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lalich?
Dr. Lalich and his staff were wondergul and professional while caring for my father during his long battle with cancer. I would recommend Dr. Lalich to anyone.
About Dr. Mihailo Lalich, MD
- Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1891744652
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lalich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lalich accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lalich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lalich works at
Dr. Lalich has seen patients for Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lalich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lalich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lalich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lalich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lalich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.