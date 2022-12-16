Dr. Mihas Kodenchery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kodenchery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mihas Kodenchery, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mihas Kodenchery, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They graduated from TRICHUR MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF CALICUT and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point and Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus.
Dr. Kodenchery works at
Methodist Physician Group5800 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 884-9180
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
- Cardiology
- English
- 1013111475
- TRICHUR MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF CALICUT
Dr. Kodenchery has seen patients for Unstable Angina, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kodenchery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kodenchery. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kodenchery.
