Dr. Mihir Desai, MD

Urology
4.7 (12)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mihir Desai, MD

Dr. Mihir Desai, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Gujarat University / N.H.L. Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC, Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.

Dr. Desai works at USC Institute Of Urology in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance , Prostate Removal and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Desai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Usc Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center
    1441 Eastlake Ave Ste 7416, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 865-3700
  2. 2
    Westcliff Medical Laboratories Inc
    415 Rolling Oaks Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 371-4707
  3. 3
    1516 San Pablo St Ste 3500, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 865-3700
  4. 4
    Keck Medicine of USC
    1500 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 872-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Keck Hospital of USC
  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 28, 2021
    The best of the best! Dr. Desai is not only an excellent surgeon he’s an amazing human. Compassionate and caring. I’m super happy that I found Dr. Desai. I am a two time breast cancer survivor so to hear I had a tumor in my kidney frightened me. However, once I met Dr. Desai and his team I knew I was in the right place. He spent time with me, explained everything, answered all my questions and, most important, he put me at ease. I had a partial nephrectomy with robotic surgery. Successful surgery and recovery has been better than I ever expected. Dr. Desai is the best! Thank you.
    Tonimarie — Mar 28, 2021
    Dr. Desai's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Desai

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Finish Here

    About Dr. Mihir Desai, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679669014
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Gujarat University / N.H.L. Municipal Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
