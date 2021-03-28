Dr. Mihir Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mihir Desai, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Gujarat University / N.H.L. Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC, Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Usc Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center1441 Eastlake Ave Ste 7416, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (323) 865-3700
Westcliff Medical Laboratories Inc415 Rolling Oaks Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 371-4707
- 3 1516 San Pablo St Ste 3500, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 865-3700
Keck Medicine of USC1500 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (800) 872-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The best of the best! Dr. Desai is not only an excellent surgeon he’s an amazing human. Compassionate and caring. I’m super happy that I found Dr. Desai. I am a two time breast cancer survivor so to hear I had a tumor in my kidney frightened me. However, once I met Dr. Desai and his team I knew I was in the right place. He spent time with me, explained everything, answered all my questions and, most important, he put me at ease. I had a partial nephrectomy with robotic surgery. Successful surgery and recovery has been better than I ever expected. Dr. Desai is the best! Thank you.
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1679669014
Education & Certifications
- Gujarat University / N.H.L. Municipal Medical College
- Urology
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance , Prostate Removal and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
