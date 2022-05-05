Overview of Dr. Mihir Jani, MD

Dr. Mihir Jani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Jani works at Frederick Regional Health System in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.