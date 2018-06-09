Overview

Dr. Mihir Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orange City, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical College Baroda and is affiliated with Adventhealth Fish Memorial and Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at AdventHealth Medical Group Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Orange City in Orange City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.