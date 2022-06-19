Dr. Mihir Raval, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raval is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mihir Raval, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mihir Raval, MD
Dr. Mihir Raval, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Albany, NY.
Dr. Raval works at
Dr. Raval's Office Locations
1
New York Oncology Hematology43 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-6696
2
New York Oncology Hematology3 Crossing Blvd, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Directions (518) 262-6696
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Dr Raval became my Hematologist when I was in the hospital over a year ago. He is extremely caring, knowledgeable, provides feedback, will respond to phone calls and answers all of my questions. I highly recommend Dr Raval and his nurse and office staff are also awesome.
About Dr. Mihir Raval, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1962639427
Education & Certifications
- University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raval has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raval accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raval has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raval works at
Dr. Raval has seen patients for Pancytopenia, Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) and Hypercoagulable State, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raval on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Raval. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raval.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raval, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raval appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.