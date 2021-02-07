Dr. Mihir Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mihir Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Mihir Shah, MD is a Dermatologist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University and is affiliated with Fairview Hospital and Southwest General Health Center.
Locations
Westlake Office26908 Detroit Rd Ste 103, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 482-8323Tuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pm
Middleburg Heights Office18660 Bagley Rd Ste 501, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130 Directions (440) 482-8424
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Hospital
- Southwest General Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Health
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Ohio
- HumanaOne
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Was seen by Dr. Shah for Mohs surgery. He is extremely professional and thorough. Made me feel comfortable during my visit and not rushed. I was very scared because the cancer was on my nose, but he made me feel comfortable and after removing the cancer and stitching close, no one ever notices where I had the cancer.
About Dr. Mihir Shah, MD
- Dermatology
- 8 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1043605173
Education & Certifications
- Laser And Skin Surgery Center Of Indiana
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Summa Health Systems
- Northeast Ohio Medical University
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
