Dr. Mika Hayashi, DPM

Podiatry
4.6 (11)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mika Hayashi, DPM

Dr. Mika Hayashi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. Hayashi works at MIKA HAYASHI, DPM, PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hayashi's Office Locations

    Mika Hayashi, Dpm, PC
    124 E 40th St Rm 501, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 682-0033

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Foot Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Fracture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Custom Made Foot Orthotic Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Sesamoiditis Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Mika Hayashi, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578577904
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Vincents Midtown Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mika Hayashi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayashi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hayashi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hayashi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hayashi works at MIKA HAYASHI, DPM, PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hayashi’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayashi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayashi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayashi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayashi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

