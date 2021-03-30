Dr. Mika Yamazaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yamazaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mika Yamazaki, MD is a Dermatologist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.
Straub Clinic & Hospital7192 Kalanianaole Hwy, Honolulu, HI 96825 Directions (808) 396-6321
Straub Pearlridge Clinic98-151 Pali Momi St Ste 142, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 483-6400
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Miyazaki is an excellent doctor. Both my husband and I see her periodically to check on our skin. In between, we can always message her on MyChart. She’s so very easy to talk to and has so much knowledge. She’s such a good representation for Straub Clinic & Hospital. Aloha...
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Dr. Yamazaki has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yamazaki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yamazaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yamazaki has seen patients for Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yamazaki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
