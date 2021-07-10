Dr. Mikael Lagwinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lagwinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mikael Lagwinski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mikael Lagwinski, MD
Dr. Mikael Lagwinski, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They completed their fellowship with University Hospital|University Hospitals of Cleveland
Dr. Lagwinski works at
Dr. Lagwinski's Office Locations
Meridian3277 E Louise Dr Ste 350, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 448-7290Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Idaho Arthritis Center - Caldwell1818 S 10th Ave Ste 120, Caldwell, ID 83605 Directions (208) 448-7289
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Best rheumatologist in Boise and surrounding counties!
About Dr. Mikael Lagwinski, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1679540363
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital|University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Summa Health Sts|Summa Health System - Northeastern Ohio Universities
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lagwinski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lagwinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lagwinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lagwinski has seen patients for Chondrocalcinosis, Arthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lagwinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Lagwinski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lagwinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lagwinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lagwinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.