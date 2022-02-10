Dr. Mike Chou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mike Chou, MD
Overview of Dr. Mike Chou, MD
Dr. Mike Chou, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Chou works at
Dr. Chou's Office Locations
Advanced Neuro & Spinal Surgery1110 Professional Blvd, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 401-7577
- 2 1212b Professional Blvd, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 401-7577
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Henderson Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chou fixed several levels of my cervical spine. I 100% recommend him and want to say, how grateful I am to him for helping me get quality of life back. His staff: Becca, Kim, and Baylee have been so caring and always kind.
About Dr. Mike Chou, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1063587830
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chou works at
Dr. Chou has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Thoracic Spine Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chou speaks Bengali.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Chou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.