Overview of Dr. Mike Cusnir, MD

Dr. Mike Cusnir, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Pontificia U Javeriana, Bogota and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Cusnir works at Mount Sinai Comp Cancer Center in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.