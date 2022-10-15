Dr. Mike Janicek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janicek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mike Janicek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mike Janicek, MD
Dr. Mike Janicek, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center, Verde Valley Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janicek's Office Locations
- 1 10197 N 92nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 993-2950
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Central Campus
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
- Verde Valley Medical Center
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mike Janicek’s has an absolutely amazing way of getting to the bottom of your total health! He is very well respected in the medical field. He found several critical things other drs. Have missed in the past five years! He really listens to you and finds the answers! He’s very personable which is comforting in stressful situations. I was completely confident going into my surgery yesterday! His entire staff in the office is professional and courteous. My entire experience with my surgery was excellent.
About Dr. Mike Janicek, MD
- Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English, German
- 1639171754
Education & Certifications
- Sylvester Cancer Center/Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
- Harvard University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Janicek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janicek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janicek has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janicek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Janicek speaks German.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Janicek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janicek.
