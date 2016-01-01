Dr. Mike Nemeth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nemeth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mike Nemeth, MD
Dr. Mike Nemeth, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter.
Northwest Medical Group - General Surgery85 E US Highway 6 Ste 240, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 263-4600
Associates in Surgery2000 Roosevelt Rd Ste 104, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 983-6240
- Northwest Health- Porter
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
Dr. Nemeth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nemeth accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nemeth has seen patients for Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nemeth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nemeth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nemeth.
