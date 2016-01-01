Overview of Dr. Mike Shin, MD

Dr. Mike Shin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hanford, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford.



Dr. Shin works at Mike S. Shin M.d. Inc. in Hanford, CA with other offices in Selma, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Rhinoseptoplasty, Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) and Perforated Eardrum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.