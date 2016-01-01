Dr. Mike Shin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mike Shin, MD
Overview of Dr. Mike Shin, MD
Dr. Mike Shin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hanford, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford.
Dr. Shin's Office Locations
Mike S. Shin M.d. Inc.860 W 7th St, Hanford, CA 93230 Directions (559) 585-7252
Adventist Medical Center-selma1141 Rose Ave, Selma, CA 93662 Directions (559) 891-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Hanford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mike Shin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1992791495
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shin has seen patients for Rhinoseptoplasty, Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) and Perforated Eardrum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shin speaks Korean.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shin.
