Overview of Dr. Mike Uyeki, MD

Dr. Mike Uyeki, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Uyeki works at Los Angeles Office in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.