Dr. Mike Yao, MD
Overview of Dr. Mike Yao, MD
Dr. Mike Yao, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Yao's Office Locations
1
Head and Neck Institute At the Mount Sinai Hospital1470 Madison Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-9410Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Head Neck and Thyroid Institute244 Westchester Ave Ste 405, White Plains, NY 10604 Directions (212) 241-9410Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Yao and his excellent team in Westchester are to be highly commended for their caring approach and sensitivity to patients. I had a procedure in fall 2021 and I will never forget the way in which they worked to tirelessly to engage with me through a difficult time . I highly recommend Dr. Yao and his team are superb. Edna Lyons
About Dr. Mike Yao, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1255342267
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Stanford University
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Yao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yao accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Yao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Yao works at
Dr. Yao has seen patients for Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Thyroid Cancer, and more.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Yao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
