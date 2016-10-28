See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in North Little Rock, AR
Dr. Mikeal Love, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (16)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mikeal Love, MD

Dr. Mikeal Love, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.

Dr. Love works at Arkansas Hospice in North Little Rock, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Love's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arkansas Hospice
    Arkansas Hospice
    14 Parkstone Cir, North Little Rock, AR 72116 (501) 748-3333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  St. David's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniotic Fluid Embolism Chevron Icon
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Natural Childbirth Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    Medicaid
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Mikeal Love, MD

    Specialties
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1891788428
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    University Of Louisville
    Internship
    Medical Education
    University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    HOUSTON BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Love has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Love has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Love works at Arkansas Hospice in North Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Love’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Love. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Love.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Love, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Love appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

