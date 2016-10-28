Dr. Love has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mikeal Love, MD
Overview of Dr. Mikeal Love, MD
Dr. Mikeal Love, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.
Arkansas Hospice14 Parkstone Cir, North Little Rock, AR 72116 Directions (501) 748-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
best Doctor has deliver all my kids.
About Dr. Mikeal Love, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1891788428
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- HOUSTON BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
Dr. Love accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Love has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Love. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Love.
