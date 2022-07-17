Dr. Mikel Prieto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prieto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mikel Prieto, MD
Overview of Dr. Mikel Prieto, MD
Dr. Mikel Prieto, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Prieto's Office Locations
Rochester - Transplant200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 229-3201
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
July 2022 I had double nephrectomy with kidney transplant by Dr Prieto. All my appointments, surgery and after care we’re never rushed and he answered all my questions every time (I had a lot). Dr Prieto did an excellent job on my surgery. I would do it all over again if I had too. 5 stars all the way!!
About Dr. Mikel Prieto, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1255319513
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
- Lahey Clin
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
- MAYO CLINIC
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prieto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prieto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Prieto using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Prieto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Prieto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prieto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prieto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prieto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.