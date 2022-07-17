See All Transplant Surgeons in Rochester, MN
Dr. Mikel Prieto, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mikel Prieto, MD

Transplant Surgery
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Mikel Prieto, MD

Dr. Mikel Prieto, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Prieto works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Prieto's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Transplant
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 229-3201

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Constipation
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Prieto?

    Jul 17, 2022
    July 2022 I had double nephrectomy with kidney transplant by Dr Prieto. All my appointments, surgery and after care we’re never rushed and he answered all my questions every time (I had a lot). Dr Prieto did an excellent job on my surgery. I would do it all over again if I had too. 5 stars all the way!!
    Michelle V. — Jul 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mikel Prieto, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mikel Prieto, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Prieto to family and friends

    Dr. Prieto's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Prieto

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mikel Prieto, MD.

    About Dr. Mikel Prieto, MD

    Specialties
    • Transplant Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255319513
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lahey Clin
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • MAYO CLINIC
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mikel Prieto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prieto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prieto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prieto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prieto works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Prieto’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Prieto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prieto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prieto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prieto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.