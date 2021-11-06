Dr. Sadek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mikel Sadek, MD
Dr. Mikel Sadek, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Nyu Langone Health - Vein Center530 1st Ave Fl 11, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7311
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Sadek is very personable and thorough. It is a pleasure to be under his care. The good doctor has a wonderful staff who are extremely courteous and knowledgeable. They make one feel at ease. He also has a very capable Secretary, Ms. Cortes, who always replies to any email I send the doctor even before he sees it. I highly recommend Dr. Sadek and his staff. Charles
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1063672764
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Sadek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sadek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sadek has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sadek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadek.
