Dr. Mikhael El-Chami, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University of Beirut - Lebanon and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Emory University Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown and Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton.



Dr. El-Chami works at Johns Creek Hospital in Duluth, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA, Atlanta, GA and Carrollton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.