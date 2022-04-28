See All Family Doctors in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Mikhail Berman, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mikhail Berman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Sankt Petersburg Pediatric Medical Academy.

Dr. Berman works at Dr M Berman MD Gardens in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr M Berman MD Gardens
    8295 N Military Trl Ste G, West Palm Beach, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 382-9200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Hypofunction Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Andropause Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hormone Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Testing Chevron Icon
Hormone Therapy, Men Chevron Icon
Hot Flashes Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mikhail Berman, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 46 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1629011887
    Education & Certifications

    • Fellow American Academy Of Antiaging Medicine
    • SAINT PETERSBURG SANITARNO-GIGIENCESKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTE
    • St Petersburg St Ped Med Acad
    • Sankt Petersburg Pediatric Medical Academy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mikhail Berman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berman works at Dr M Berman MD Gardens in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Berman’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

