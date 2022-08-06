Dr. Mikhail Chilingaryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chilingaryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mikhail Chilingaryan, MD
Overview of Dr. Mikhail Chilingaryan, MD
Dr. Mikhail Chilingaryan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE.
Dr. Chilingaryan works at
Dr. Chilingaryan's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Mikhail Chilingaryan6850 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 125, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 908-1740Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chilingaryan?
I had a great experience there with all of the staff. Professional, friendly, very helpful with everything I needed to do there. The doctor himself was excellent. Dr. Chilingaryan was very thorough and very professional. He answered all my questions and told us how to proceed with further treatment. II am looking to my next appointment.
About Dr. Mikhail Chilingaryan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Russian
- 1356581201
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chilingaryan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chilingaryan accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chilingaryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chilingaryan works at
Dr. Chilingaryan speaks Armenian and Russian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chilingaryan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chilingaryan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chilingaryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chilingaryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.