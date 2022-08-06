Overview of Dr. Mikhail Chilingaryan, MD

Dr. Mikhail Chilingaryan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE.



Dr. Chilingaryan works at Dr. Mikhail Chilingaryan in Van Nuys, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.