Dr. Mikhail Fuks, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA.



Dr. Fuks works at Unimed Healthcare in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.