Dr. Mikhail Grinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mikhail Grinberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mikhail Grinberg, MD
Dr. Mikhail Grinberg, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Grinberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Grinberg's Office Locations
-
1
Hematology Oncology Assocs/Brk1660 E 14th St Ste 501, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 382-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grinberg?
I've been a patient of Dr Grinberg since 2013 for an anemia condition and I've never meet a Doctor with so much concern for his patient as he is. He is a gentle giant. Always on top of getting his patients well and following up with them. What a great guy, I would recommend him to any person having hematology/oncology concerns I give him 5 stars for his excellent service to man kind
About Dr. Mikhail Grinberg, MD
- Hematology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1013917400
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- St Lukes-Roosevelt
- St Lukes-Roosevelt
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grinberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grinberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grinberg works at
Dr. Grinberg has seen patients for Anemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grinberg speaks Russian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Grinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grinberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.