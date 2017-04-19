Dr. Mikhail Kapchits, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapchits is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mikhail Kapchits, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mikhail Kapchits, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Moscow Medical Stomatological Institute Na Semasko and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Advanced Medical Care PLLC10124 Queens Blvd Ste A, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 261-8881
Advanced Medical Care PLLC1725 E 12th St Ste 501, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (888) 896-2286
Advanced Medical Care Pllc1117 Brighton Beach Ave Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 998-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Good physician and staff.
About Dr. Mikhail Kapchits, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Romanian, Russian and Spanish
- 1467447235
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Med Ctr
- St Johns Episcopal Hospital
- Moscow Medical Stomatological Institute Na Semasko
- Cardiovascular Disease
