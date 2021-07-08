Overview

Dr. Mikhail Kogan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from GRENOBLE 1 - UNIVERSITI JOSEPH FOURIER / FACULTI DE MEDICINE DE GRENOBLE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Kogan works at NYU Medical At Columbus, Rego Park, NY in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.