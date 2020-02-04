See All Psychiatrists in Westport, CT
Dr. Mikhail Magid, MD

Psychiatry
4.2 (10)
Map Pin Small Westport, CT
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mikhail Magid, MD

Dr. Mikhail Magid, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Westport, CT. They graduated from Odessa Medical School and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Dr. Magid works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Westport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Bipolar Disorder and Group Psychotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Magid's Office Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    47 Long Lots Rd, Westport, CT 06880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 221-8801

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Bipolar Disorder
Group Psychotherapy
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 04, 2020
    About Dr. Mikhail Magid, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528132685
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Regional Psychology Hospital|Westchester Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Westchester County Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Odessa Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mikhail Magid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Magid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Magid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Magid works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Westport, CT. View the full address on Dr. Magid’s profile.

    Dr. Magid has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Bipolar Disorder and Group Psychotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Magid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

