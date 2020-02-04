Dr. Mikhail Magid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mikhail Magid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mikhail Magid, MD
Dr. Mikhail Magid, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Westport, CT. They graduated from Odessa Medical School and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Magid works at
Dr. Magid's Office Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group47 Long Lots Rd, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 221-8801
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Magid?
I have known Dr. Magid for many years and he is very good. He does not push a drug on you unless he feels it is really necessary and is very good. He respects my fear of medicine as I am allergic to many that are on the market and he works with me.
About Dr. Mikhail Magid, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1528132685
Education & Certifications
- Regional Psychology Hospital|Westchester Medical Center
- Westchester County Med Center
- Odessa Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magid works at
Dr. Magid has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Bipolar Disorder and Group Psychotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Magid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.