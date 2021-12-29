Overview

Dr. Mikhail Nickita, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from St Petersburg Medical And Technical Institute and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Nickita works at Omni Psychiatric Services in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.