Dr. Mikhail Nickita, MD

Psychiatry
3.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mikhail Nickita, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from St Petersburg Medical And Technical Institute and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Nickita works at Omni Psychiatric Services in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Omni Psychiatric Services
    1430 Broadway Rm 1608, New York, NY 10018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 730-7777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Major Depressive Disorder
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Personality Disorders
Psychiatric Diseases
Tobacco Use Disorder
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Maria — Dec 29, 2021
    About Dr. Mikhail Nickita, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982754602
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Maimonides Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • St Petersburg Medical And Technical Institute
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mikhail Nickita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nickita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nickita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nickita works at Omni Psychiatric Services in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Nickita’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nickita. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nickita.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nickita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nickita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

