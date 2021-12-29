Dr. Mikhail Nickita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nickita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mikhail Nickita, MD
Overview
Dr. Mikhail Nickita, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from St Petersburg Medical And Technical Institute and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Locations
Omni Psychiatric Services1430 Broadway Rm 1608, New York, NY 10018 Directions (212) 730-7777
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a patient of Dr. Nikita since 2013. He is compassionate, a good listener, and has a great sense of humor. He always has my best interest at heart and has been spot on in my diagnosis and medication needs.
About Dr. Mikhail Nickita, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Maimonides Med Center
- St Petersburg Medical And Technical Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nickita accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nickita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nickita speaks Russian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nickita. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nickita.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nickita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nickita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.