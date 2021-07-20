Overview of Dr. Mikhail Palatnik, MD

Dr. Mikhail Palatnik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Second Moscow Ni Pirogov State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Dr. Palatnik works at Allmed Medical Center in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Gold River, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.