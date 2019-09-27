Dr. Mikhail Plotnitskiy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plotnitskiy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mikhail Plotnitskiy, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plotnitskiy's Office Locations
- 1 85 E Merrick Rd, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Directions (516) 431-1919
Mercy Medical Center1000 N Village Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 705-2525Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Plotnitskiy! He delivered our baby at Mercy and he will be delivering our next baby as well. He is so professional and I love his sense of humor. He never makes me feel rushed out, he is knowledgeable and takes the time to make you understand all your questions and feel comfortable. Very happy with him. He’s the best.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1023208550
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
