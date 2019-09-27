Overview of Dr. Mikhail Plotnitskiy, DO

Dr. Mikhail Plotnitskiy, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.