Dr. Mikhail Radivilov, MD
Dr. Mikhail Radivilov, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Leningrad Inst Med and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Watson Clinic LLP1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7000Tuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:30pm
- 2 1501 Grasslands Blvd Unit 86, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been going to Dr. Radivilov for many years and he has been wonderful through all my illnesses. He is very kind and understanding. I refer everyone to him!
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Russian
- VA Medical Center Wilkes Barre
- Leningrad Inst Med
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Radivilov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Radivilov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Radivilov speaks Russian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Radivilov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Radivilov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Radivilov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Radivilov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.